In-N-Out Burger Coming To Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s breaking news for burger fanatics.
In-N-Out is opening a location in Colorado Springs.
Albus Brooks, President of Denver City Council, confirmed the news in a tweet on Thursday morning.
“It is real folks!!!” Brooks tweeted. “IN N OUT!!!! Coming to Colorado Springs first. Congrats.”
There is no timeline for when the restaurant will open.
It will be located in the Victory Ridge development at Interquest and Voyager parkways in north Colorado Springs. That’s about a half-mile east of Interstate 25.
In addition to the restaurant, the California-based burger chain also plans to build a distribution facility and an office building on a 22-acre parcel of land.
You can read the official press released tweeted by Brooks here.