Colorado Gets Ready To Take A Bite Out Of In-N-Out Burger

By Joel Hillan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– “In-N-Out Burger is coming to Colorado!” Denver City Council President Albus Brooks tweeted Thursday morning.

The story on the CBS Denver Facebook page had been shared more than 1,500 times in just two hours with the comments pouring in.

“My life just got a little better,” commented Rose, “Had to check and make sure this wasn’t an Onion Article.”

Yeah, it’s real, but we quickly learned what each of you now know, it seems everyone has a stong opinion about In-N-Out.

“Haters stay away, and make room for the fans,” wrote one.

Another commented, “The most overrated burger place ever.”

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 29: The entrance to In-N-Out Hamburgers, located adjacent to the High Roller observation Ferris wheel, is viewed on May 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Andy Klein with Westside Investment Partners Inc disagrees, “It is not overrated, it is the best burger around. 4×4, Animal Style, no pickles,” he said.

Westside is the company developing Victory Ridge. Early plans show a restaurant at the primary corner near Interquest and Voyager Parkways. An In-N-Out distribution facility will be located there as well.

“For anyone who’s been to an In-N-Out Burger, they drive a lot of traffic even if their stores have been open for many, many years,” said Klein

Klein says this is the just the start, he’s sure more locations will be announced in the near future, including in Denver.

Any conversation about In-N-Out quickly turns to talk of their secret menu.

In-N-Out calls it an urban myth and has the not-so-secret menu posted on their website.

