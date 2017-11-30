CBS4 FOOTBALL BLITZ: Demaryius Thomas is the guest for tonight's taping at Viewhouse Centennial (More Info)

Group Provides Students With Brand New Winter Coats

DENVER (CBS4) – Every kid needs a warm coat for Colorado’s winters, and a group is stepping in to help those whose families might not be able afford them.

Operation Warm on Thursday teamed up with volunteers from Hollister stores to give 320 brand new coats to the students at Valverde Elementary School in Denver.

Companies like Hollister who work with Operation Warm raise the money for the coats, then go to schools to help students find the perfect coat.

“It looks like they are shopping,” said Operation Warm spokeswoman Lauren Holloway. “They literally walk through the lines (of coats) and they get to pick out their color, their size and it’s something that’s theirs and they get to keep it.

LINK: operationwarm.org

“It’s not a hand-me-down. It wasn’t their brother’s or their cousin’s. It’s not from Goodwill — it’s a brand new coat.”

