Full Cold Supermoon To Rise Sunday Night

Filed Under: Full Cold Moon, Long Nights Moon, Supermoon

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Sky watchers and photographers get ready!

The December full moon happens this weekend and it will be extra special this year because it’s the only supermoon of 2017.

A supermoon is when a full moon coincides with the moon’s perigee, or the point in its orbit when closest to Earth. It will appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than normal.

supermoon from peter pereira1 Full Cold Supermoon To Rise Sunday Night

(credit: Peter Pereira)

The moon will officially be full at 8:46 a.m. MT in Denver on Sunday, Dec. 3. It will rise in Denver at 5:09 p.m. that evening and reaches perigee at 1:45 a.m. MT on Monday, Dec. 4.

According to space.com, it’ll be 222,135 miles away when at perigee.

supermoon timelapse Full Cold Supermoon To Rise Sunday Night

(credit: CBS)

The December full moon is called the Full Cold Moon because December is the month when winter cold typically settles in and the nights become long and dark.

Some Native American tribes also call the December full moon the Long Nights Moon.

Meteorologist Chris Spears

