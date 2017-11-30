USGS Reports 3.6 Earthquake Near Salida

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – The USGS website is reporting an earthquake struck Colorado Thursday afternoon.
A 3.6 magnitude quake was measured 24 kilometers, or roughly 15 miles, east-southeast of Salida at 3:17 pm.
At least one report has been made to the USGS website about the quake being felt in the town of Cotopaxi.
Less than an hour prior there was a 4.1 earthquake reported near Dover, Delaware. Twitter reports indicate that it was felt in and around Philadelphia.
