USGS Reports 3.6 Earthquake Near Salida

Filed Under: Earthquake, Salida, USGS National Earthquake Information Center

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The USGS website is reporting an earthquake struck Colorado Thursday afternoon.

A 3.6 magnitude quake was measured 24 kilometers, or roughly 15 miles, east-southeast of Salida at 3:17 pm.

capture3 USGS Reports 3.6 Earthquake Near Salida

(credit: USGS)

At least one report has been made to the USGS website about the quake being felt in the town of Cotopaxi.

capture12 USGS Reports 3.6 Earthquake Near Salida

(credit: USGS)

Less than an hour prior there was a 4.1 earthquake reported near Dover, Delaware. Twitter reports indicate that it was felt in and around Philadelphia.

