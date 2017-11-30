Colorado Doctor: ‘We Are In A Very Exciting Time’ With Cancer Research

By Alan Gionet
DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver doctor says there’s lots of reasons for optimism about the current state of research surrounding cancer.
“(We are in) probably the most exciting time in cancer in the past 25 to 30 years,” said Dr. Dan Theodorescu, director of the University of Colorado Cancer Center.
Cancer is a genetic disease of broken genes, which creates its own weaknesses. Experts are homing in the genes as they look more and more at narrowing in on treatments to end it.
Smart drugs are attacking broken genes to prevent them from wreaking havoc in cells.
“Keep in mind chemotherapies do cure people,” said Theodorescu as he discussed future treatments, but there are new drugs and treatments in development all the time.
“That’s because of the convergence of immunotherapy and the targeted agents, smart drugs,” explained Theodorescu.
Theodorescu explained what’s going on in an interview on CBS4 This Morning with CBS4’s Alan Gionet, who has been profiling people battling cancer throughout the month of November.
