Man Gets Almost 13 Years In Prison For Child Porn

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a Colorado man to almost 13 years in prison after authorities said he crossed into Canada from Montana with hundreds of child pornography videos and images.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced 57-year-old Ronald Ray Horner, formerly of Walsenburg, Colorado, during a Thursday hearing in Great Falls.
Defense attorney Jason Holden says Horner plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Horner was accused of bringing child pornography into Alberta on his laptop computer in March 2014.
Prosecutors say the material included images of children as young as 2 or 3 years old.
While awaiting trial in September 2016, authorities say Horner cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, left a suicide note and fled to Uruguay. He returned to the U.S. in February and was found guilty of transportation of child pornography following a jury trial.
