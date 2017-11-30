5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Denver is in the midst of a population boom, and there are plenty of people in town who are new to the area. Whether you’re a lifelong resident or new in town, there is a wide range of locations and experiences in the Denver area that you must do. The area is known for its active lifestyle and beautiful scenery.

Some of these bucket list items are widely known and others are more of a secret, but you should add all of them to your list.

Red Rocks Amphitheater

18300 W. Alameda Parkway

Morrison, CO 80465

(720) 865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

As one of the most revered concert venues in the world, Red Rocks provides a breathtaking experience for all. Its beautiful scenery and natural acoustics make this one of the best places in which to see live music. The only concert left this year is New Year’s Eve on the Rocks, which features Migos, Post Malone, Lil Yachty, Young Thug and more. However, you can walk around the park all year, and there are occasional events at the amphitheater. Mark your calendar for the summer concert series, and be sure to take in a show next summer.

Ruby Hill Rail Yard

1200 W. Florida Ave.

Denver, CO 80223

(720) 913-1311

Colorado’s ski mountains are world famous, but there is a terrain park right in the Mile High City. It’s located at Ruby Hill Park on Denver’s southwest side, it’s for people of all skill levels. It’s complete with rails, hills and other features that let you hone your boarding skills and master tricks before heading up to the mountains. The terrain park is available to the public and free. It opens for a few months in the winter each year (weather depending). If you don’t feel like dealing with ski traffic, or if you want to perfect your skills, stop by this park.

Evergreen Lake House

29612 Upper Bear Creek Road

Evergreen, CO 80439

(720) 880-1300

One winter activity that should be on your bucket list is ice skating at Evergreen Lake House. Located about 40 minutes from Denver, this popular recreation destination is nestled in a picturesque location in the foothills. In the winter, when the lake is frozen, patrons can ice skate and play hockey on it, or sit by the fireplace in the great room. Evergreen has plenty of restaurants and activities, so you can walk around the city when you’re done ice skating. Enjoy this mountain vista while skating in the purest winter setting.

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

1701 Bryant St.

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 258-3000

Denver is dedicated to the Broncos, so getting tickets to a home game isn’t easy. Once you get in, it is quite the memorable experience. Crowds are routinely fired up, and the stadium is known to get loud. The stadium itself boasts some interesting features, including public art displays. When you get there, take a photo with the beautiful bronco sculpture outside of the stadium or one of the other public art installations. Or check out the bronze statue of owner Pat Bowlen. On off days, you can tour the stadium, which is also home to the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

Confluence Park

2250 15th St.

Denver, CO 80202

(720) 913-1311

A unique and fun location near Elitch Gardens and the Denver Aquarium, Confluence Park offers an abundance of trails and water activities. Its location near the Highlands make this a popular hangout in the neighborhood. Visitors to the park can walk around and enjoy the mix of nature and the city. The shoemaker area of the park has been recently renovated as part of the River Vision Plan, so there is much more to enjoy. In the summer, you can enjoy activities like river surfing and kayaking.

