Webcam Near Lyons Captures International Space Station Flyover

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – If you geek out over watching the sky then you’ll love this time lapse video.
It’s from a webcam near Lyons that caught the International Space Station flying over Colorado Monday night.
As you watch the video look on the right half of your screen and you’ll see the ISS moving from the bottom to the top, getting brighter as it gets higher in the sky.
If you want to watch the ISS flyover your house there is a great website to help you find out when it will pass by. It’s called Spot The Station and you can access it here.
The webcam that caught the ISS time lapse near Lyons is managed by the Colorado Climate Center (CCC) in Fort Collins and often captures great videos of clouds, sunrises and sunsets.
Here’s a link to archived videos from the CCC.
Meteorologist Chris Spears