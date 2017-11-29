Snapchat CEO Explains Redesign In 60 Seconds

DENVER (CBS4) – Snapchat is rolling out a huge redesign intended to help users filter the type of content they want to see.

“Your friends aren’t content — they’re relationships,” Evan Spiegel, co-founder and CEO, explains in a one-minute video released Wednesday. “We’re separating the “social” from the “media” and reorganizing Snapchat around your relationships to make it more personal.”

The updated version of Snapchat will still open to the camera. On the left side of the camera you’ll see your list of friends. On the right side you can find content from publishers, creators and the community.

“With these changes, we hope that Snapchat feels more familiar and inspires you to express yourself with your friends and explore more of the content you love,” Speigel said.

The update will reportedly start to roll out to iOS and Android users on Friday and is expected to be available to everyone within a few weeks.