Profane Insinuation Used To Urge Drivers To Slow Down

By Karen Morfitt

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Louisville man’s controversial campaign to curb speeding around town seems to be working.

Yard signs started going up last week that read “Slow Down! STFD Louisville” and includes a link to a website by the same name. Its there that community members learn STFD stands for Slow The (expletive) Down.

“Nowhere on the sign does it actually use profanity,” Dylan Frusciano, who created the campaign, said. “The only place that there is a true reference to it is on the website. I wanted to drive people to the website where the real message is…it was a call to action.”

Less than a week after Frusciano launched the campaign city council members were hearing from the community.

On Tuesday, coincidentally and not in response to the signs they held a scheduled discussion on the neighborhood traffic issue

“We are not having this item on the agenda at this particular time because of any incident, actually this has been on our calendar for two months now,” one council member said to a crowded room.

The city’s public works Director Kurt Kowar says regardless of why it happened the discussion led to several ideas on how to address the issues.

“What we do envision is more neighborhood engagement more public outreach and more back and forth with our citizens. When we do these short term and long term improvements they are brought in and feel confident in what we think is a solution,” Kowar said

Frusciano says he will gladly pick up every sign in the city if and when he sees some of those plans in action.

“It caused a discussion between the community, the police and now the city and that’s all I ever wanted,” he said.

