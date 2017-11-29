Police Search For Hit & Run Driver

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Littleton hope someone can help them track down a driver wanted in a hit-and-run that left a man with critical injuries.
The collision happened just before 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 at South Broadway and Caley in Littleton.
Police say that Robert Craig Schwabauer was struck by a vehicle headed northbound.
Schwabauer suffered broken leg bones and other injuries. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He is improving but has a long road to recovery from the serious injuries.
Police say the vehicle involved was an SUV, perhaps a Kia, Honda or Hyundai with damage likely to the right front or passenger side.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Littleton Police Department at 303.795.8001.
