Latest Forecast: Another Stretch With Above Normal Temps Ahead

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – After the first day with “normal” temps all month long we will go right back into the red again today.

The warm, dry weather pattern that has gripped much of the western United States this month will continue for at least another five days.

A fast cold front will zip across the state later today and it will cool us back a few degrees for Thursday.

While there could be a few stray mountain snow showers this will mostly be a dry cold front for Colorado.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

