Voters Oppose City Council Member-Elect Due To Criminal Past

Filed Under: Edward Mirick, Greeley, Greeley City Council, Local TV

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who was previously convicted of forgery in California has been elected to the Greeley City Council. Now some voters are challenging his election.

Edward Mirick was elected to the Greeley City Council on election day earlier this month.

Opponents are contesting his election because the Greeley city charter prohibits anyone with a felony conviction from serving on the city council.

edward mirick greeley city council Voters Oppose City Council Member Elect Due To Criminal Past

Edward Mirick (credit: Greeley City Council)

Mirick had pleaded guilty to felony forgery in San Diego County nearly 40 years ago. He says that felony was later converted to a misdemeanor.

The city council could vote on his eligibility before Mirick is due to be sworn in.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch