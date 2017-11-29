Voters Oppose City Council Member-Elect Due To Criminal Past

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who was previously convicted of forgery in California has been elected to the Greeley City Council. Now some voters are challenging his election.
Edward Mirick was elected to the Greeley City Council on election day earlier this month.
Opponents are contesting his election because the Greeley city charter prohibits anyone with a felony conviction from serving on the city council.
Mirick had pleaded guilty to felony forgery in San Diego County nearly 40 years ago. He says that felony was later converted to a misdemeanor.
The city council could vote on his eligibility before Mirick is due to be sworn in.