Giant Christmas Tree On Tiny Car Spotted in Colorado

Filed Under: Christmas Tree, Christmas Tree Lot, Evergreen, Smart Car

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone may have been a bit overwhelmed by the holiday spirit when they visited a Christmas tree lot in Colorado.

“So this happened,” Morgan Barnes told CBS4.

Barnes said she spotted the 16-foot Christmas tree on top of the tiny Smart Car at Luckylure Christmas Trees in Evergreen.

smart car christmas tree Giant Christmas Tree On Tiny Car Spotted in Colorado

(credit: Mountain Memories Photography Evergreen)

It looked like a 2017 reboot of Chevy Chase’s “Christmas Vacation” but Barnes said the enthusiastic shopper didn’t actually drive away with their purchase on the roof of the car.

“They realized they maybe wanted to go home and try another vehicle,” Barnes told CBS4.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch