Giant Christmas Tree On Tiny Car Spotted in Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Someone may have been a bit overwhelmed by the holiday spirit when they visited a Christmas tree lot in Colorado.
“So this happened,” Morgan Barnes told CBS4.
Barnes said she spotted the 16-foot Christmas tree on top of the tiny Smart Car at Luckylure Christmas Trees in Evergreen.
It looked like a 2017 reboot of Chevy Chase’s “Christmas Vacation” but Barnes said the enthusiastic shopper didn’t actually drive away with their purchase on the roof of the car.
“They realized they maybe wanted to go home and try another vehicle,” Barnes told CBS4.