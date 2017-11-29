‘Comic Con Bandit’ Sentenced To Nearly 40 Years In Prison

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A serial bank robber who wore a Darth Vader mask ans super hero masks during some of his heists was sentenced on Wednesday.
Gary Crider, also known as the Comic Con Bandit, was sentenced to 39 years in prison for his role in five bank robberies between December 2016 and January.
Investigators say Crider wore Darth Vader and Black Panther masks during most of the robberies in Adams, Boulder, and Jefferson Counties.
Crider was arrested at a motel in Westminster on Jan. 11. He was on parole in Colorado and on federal probation at the time of his arrest.