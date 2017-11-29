Local Dealership Donates To Autism Foundation

DENVER (CBS4) – A Colorado business and non-profit organization are coming together to help make a big difference for people with autism.

Larry H. Miller Dealerships presented a check for $10,000 to Denver’s “Firefly Autism” on Wednesday.

The money will help families with autistic students afford behavior therapy at Firefly.

“For so many years, people have looked at autism as a sentence, as a burden, and we’re focused on changing that perspective of what autism is and what it can be,” Jesse Ogas, Executive Director of Firefly Autism said.

Firefly has been working with Coloradans affected by autism for the past 15 years.

Wednesday’s donation is part of the dealerships’ Five Weeks of Giving program.

