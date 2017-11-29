Anthony Hudson Named Colorado Rapids Head Coach

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Anthony Hudson was named the Colorado Rapids head coach on Wednesday.

Hudson is the eighth head coach in the soccer team’s history.

“This is a very special moment for the Rapids,” said Sporting Director and Interim General Manager, Pádraig Smith, in a statement. “In Anthony, we believe we’ve hired one of the most promising young talents and we’re extremely grateful for the support shown by the Kroenke family and the KSE executive team who remain committed to our goal of bringing another MLS Cup to Colorado.”

“It’s an exciting moment and a wonderful opportunity,” said Rapids Head Coach, Anthony Hudson, in a statement. “From the start, I was impressed by the club’s culture, front office and vision for the future. I believe we share a philosophy, and now it’s just a matter of going out and getting the results that both this club and community deserve. ”

Additional Information from the Colorado Rapids:

Hudson, 36, arrives in Major League Soccer after guiding the New Zealand national team to an Intercontinental Playoff appearance against Peru earlier this month. The All Whites fell 2-0 on aggregate, just short of qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

This past summer, Hudson became the youngest ever manager to lead a team to the Confederations Cup, earning international praise following his team’s strong showing against CONCACAF giants Mexico.

In just over three years as head coach of New Zealand, Hudson helped the All Whites win the 2016 OFC Nations Cup championship, while posting a 9-11-7 record along the way – including a 1-1 draw with the United States at RFK Stadium in October of 2016.