‘The Voice’ Finalist Arrested In Aspen

ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who was a finalist on the reality TV show “The Voice” was arrested in Aspen.

Gabrielle “Goldie” Nowee is accused of obstructing police.

Gabrielle "Goldie" Nowee (credit: Aspen Police)

Gabrielle “Goldie” Nowee (credit: Aspen Police)

Investigators say it happened on Saturday when Nowee’s friend, Virgil Buchanan, allegedly stole a purse from a parked car.

Virgil Buchanan (credit: Aspen Police)

Virgil Buchanan (credit: Aspen Police)

Police say Buchanan used a credit card inside of the purse to buy $6,000 worth of gift cards at grocery stores.

Investigators say Buchanan was arrested and bonded out of jail.

Police found the Buchanan and Nowee trying to get into their hotel room before police could get a warrant to search it.

Nowee was on “The Voice” in 2012. She’s now a songwriter in Los Angeles.

