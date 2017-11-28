Victim In Aurora Shooting Dies

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Aurora say a victim died after a shooting in Aurora, on the 400 block of Kalispell, on November 20th.
An 18-year-old man died after four days in critical condition.
Police have one person in custody and are calling this shooting a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Alton Reed with the Major Crimes/Homicide unit at 303-739-6068, or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 and remain anonymous. There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information.