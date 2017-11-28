Victim In Aurora Shooting Dies

Special Thanksgiving Message Greets Holiday Travelers On I-70Tens of thousands of people are expected to hit the road this holiday week and there was a special message waving at drivers as they made their way west on I-70.

Independence Pass Closed For The SeasonCDOT crews have locked the gates on the Twin Lakes and Aspen sides of Independence Pass for the winter season.

Without Rail Option, Bus Rapid Transit Considered For Highway 119 CommutersWith the growing population in Colorado, RTD is looking at ways to further connect cities and ease the traffic on roadways.