Convicted Killer Declines School Board Position Due To Threats

LA JUNTA, Colo. (CBS4) – A confessed killer who was elected to a school board in southeastern Colorado has declined the position.

Thomas Seaba served 16 years in a North Carolina prison for murdering a fellow Marine.

A detective on the case said Seaba shot the victim once in the back of the head and then returned later and shot him four more times.

Seaba was released in 2010 after serving his time.

He was recently elected to the East Otero School District Board of Education and was set to be sworn in on Monday night. Instead, he read a statement declining the position.

Seaba said that he and his family have been receiving death threats. He said someone broke into his home, poured gasoline everywhere and left a threatening letter.

He said the decision to decline the position is in the best interest of his family and the school district.

A new school board member will be appointed.

According to the superintendent, Seaba’s crime doesn’t prevent him from holding the office.

Seaba had previously said that he wants to make a positive impact on his community.