Classes Back In Session At Telluride School After Threats

TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — Classes are back in session at Telluride High School under heightened security as authorities continue to investigate social media threats made against the school.

The school was closed Monday after a student alerted officials about plans for a "Columbine-style" attack being discussed on Snapchat a day earlier. Investigators later discovered another post threatening to detonate explosives at the school.
A male student suspected of posting the explosives threat was taken into protective custody on Sunday. A handgun and rifle were seized at his home.

Members of various law enforcement agencies searched the school but didn’t find any weapons or explosives.

(credit: Telluride Marshal's Department)

(credit: Telluride Marshal’s Department)

Telluride Chief Marshal James Kolar says he’s confident there’s no threat to public safety at the school.

