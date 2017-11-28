Talib, Crabtree Suspensions Reduced

DENVER (CBS4) – The two-game suspension for Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib has been reduced to one game.
Talib will sit out the next game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The NFL also reduced Oakland Raiders Michael Crabtree’s suspension to one game.
Talib will return to the field against the New York Jets in Week 14.
Monday, the NFL announced its original decision after the two players got into a scuffle during last Sunday’s game. The fight between the two turned into what the NFL called “a melee.”
Both Talib and Crabtree were ejected in the first quarter. Both players appealed their suspensions.
Talib will forfeit his game check, estimated at $593,750 for the suspension.
Last December, Talib avoided a fine after he fought Titans receiver Harry Douglas one play after Douglas’ low block on cornerback Chris Harris Jr.