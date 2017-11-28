Cherry Creek Shuttle Goes Door-To-Door Picking Up Toys

DENVER (CBS4) – The community is coming together for the CBS4 Toy Drive. A new shuttle service is even offering to pick up toy donations in the Cherry Creek neighborhood. The door-to-door service is a welcome relief in that congested neighborhood.

“A razor (scooter) and a doll, how great is this,” exclaimed Mike Sweeney on one donation pick up run.

The resident made a generous donation to the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

“Thank you, guys, so much. The Boys & Girls Club will love it,” Sweeney told the folks at the door.

Sweeney is co-founder of Eco-Rides USA, a new shuttle service in Cherry Creek North and Cherry Creek East.

“It’s going to fulfill a need that we have in Cherry Creek, to get people around the neighborhood,” said Kathy Head, the Cherry Creek North resident making the donation.

On a normal day in Cherry Creek, drivers face stop-and-go traffic and parking spaces at a premium. Sweeney and his business partner, Anna Rodriguez, saw a need for a convenient way to get around the business district.

“We started out small giving 20 to 30 rides a day, and now we’re over 100 rides a day,” Sweeney told CBS4.

Eco-Rides USA has two Polaris Gem carts circling the streets of Cherry Creek from 10am to 10pm seven-days-a-week. The carts hold a total of 6-people including the driver, and they’re 100-percent electric, leaving no carbon footprint. The service runs from 6th Ave, to Cherry Creek Drive North, and from Colorado Blvd to University. Rides are free for the public, all you have to do is flag down one of the carts, or schedule a ride on the website. The service is paid for by advertising in and on the carts.

“It’s incredible the amount of support and response that we’ve received thus far,” Rodriguez told CBS4.

Eco-Rides USA is catching on quick. Now it’s founders are giving back to the community by picking up toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs.

“I used to go there so having the opportunity to support it at this particular time, it was an excellent opportunity for us to do so,” Rodriguez said.