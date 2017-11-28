Suspect Wanted In Sex Assault

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators hope a sketch will lead them to a sexual assault suspect.
The man is accused of sexually assaulting the victim in the 15000 block of South Golden Road on Nov. 20.
The man is described as white or Hispanic, mid-30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, 150-160 pounds, thin build, brown eyes with long, brown wavy hair and a tattoo on his right shoulder.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.