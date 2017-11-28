Suspect Wanted In Sex Assault

Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, JeffCo Sheriff, Jefferson County, Local TV, Sexual Assault, South Golden Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Investigators hope a sketch will lead them to a sexual assault suspect.

The man is accused of sexually assaulting the victim in the 15000 block of South Golden Road on Nov. 20.

jeffco sketch Suspect Wanted In Sex Assault

(credit: Jeffco Sheriff)

The man is described as white or Hispanic, mid-30s, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-11, 150-160 pounds, thin build, brown eyes with long, brown wavy hair and a tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch