16-Year-Old Arrested After Man Found Dead In Car Outside Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in a deadly shooting in Colorado Springs.
A man who had been shot was found in a car outside the entrance to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The man was dead when officers arrived at the scene, according to a statement from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Later that day, detectives from the Homicide Unit arrested a 16-year-old boy from Colorado Springs.
Investigators said the teen is facing first degree murder charges in connection with the homicide.
Police said it continues to be an active criminal investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.