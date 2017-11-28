COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Latest Forecast: Front Brings Dramatically Colder Weather But Not Much Moisture

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A moisture starved cold front passed over Denver and the Front Range Monday night. The front will keep temperatures 30-30° colder on Tuesday compared to Monday when Denver set the all-time November record with 81°.

Because of the lack of moisture, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will see little more than drizzle during the Tuesday morning commute. A few flurries are also possible. The chance will end before noon.

Then gradually clearing skies are expected Tuesday afternoon as temperatures stay in the 40s. Obviously it will seem quite chilly compared to Monday but mid 40s is average for late November.

Dry weather will prevail almost statewide from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. There are signs a storm will reach Colorado early next week bringing snow to the mountains and hopefully at least a chance for precipitation in the metro area. Right now this seems most likely on Tuesday (Dec 5). We’ll keep you posted!

5day Latest Forecast: Front Brings Dramatically Colder Weather But Not Much Moisture

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch