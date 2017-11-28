Latest Forecast: Front Brings Dramatically Colder Weather But Not Much Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A moisture starved cold front passed over Denver and the Front Range Monday night. The front will keep temperatures 30-30° colder on Tuesday compared to Monday when Denver set the all-time November record with 81°.
Because of the lack of moisture, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will see little more than drizzle during the Tuesday morning commute. A few flurries are also possible. The chance will end before noon.
Then gradually clearing skies are expected Tuesday afternoon as temperatures stay in the 40s. Obviously it will seem quite chilly compared to Monday but mid 40s is average for late November.
Dry weather will prevail almost statewide from Wednesday through the upcoming weekend. There are signs a storm will reach Colorado early next week bringing snow to the mountains and hopefully at least a chance for precipitation in the metro area. Right now this seems most likely on Tuesday (Dec 5). We’ll keep you posted!
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.