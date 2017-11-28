Littleton Junior Getting A Head Start On A Medical Career

LITTLETON, Colo (CBS4) – Kenneth Huynh is a leader in his STEM program at Littleton High School. He’s also the first recipient of CBS4 and Colorado School of Mines’ Future Leaders Award. CBS4’s Ashton Altieri gave him the award in November 2017, it comes with $1,000 and a profile on CBS4.

Huynh is a junior in Littleton High School’s STEM certificate program. He’s required to maintain a good GPA in math and science, take STEM electives, and do 100-hours of outside of school STEM-related activities. Among those, Huynh volunteers to teach science experiments to kindergarteners at Highland Elementary School.

“It’s very satisfying to see little kids be fascinated by something very small,” Huynh told CBS4.

He does simple, homemade experiments like making a “lava lamp” with water, oil, and food coloring, and blowing up a balloon with pop rocks and soda pop.

“You have to simplify the little details that make science work to the little kids,” Huynh explained why he likes volunteering at the elementary school.

Huynh also participates in a monthly program called Medical Career Collaborative or MC2. It’s a partnership between Denver Health and Children’s Hospital. It gives high school students experiences that will jumpstart their career in health, medicine, or biosciences. Huynh wants to be an emergency room doctor; and, he has gained invaluable access through the MC2 program.

“The main thing about their program is that they allow an internship at their hospital,” Huynh said.

He also serves as a member of the Children’s Hospital Mental Health Youth Action Board. The group develops a project that helps make mental health a part of the daily conversation.

“I think youth and teenagers can have a more definitive definition of mental health through this program,” he said.

“Kenneth, all these groups you’re a part of, MC2 and the Action Board, what have you learned from being part of these groups,” Altieri asked Huynh.

“I think through these programs I’ve been a step closer to my dream,” Huynh explained.

His drive to get a head start on his life goals is what makes Huynh a leader now and in the future.

“When he gets a job at a hospital and is an emergency room physician, he’s going to bring out the best in all of those around him,” said Heather Bartlett, the STEM Coordinator at Littleton High School, and the person who nominated Huynh for the Future Leaders award.

“I’ve found that science is really something that does touch on the strings of my heart,” Huynh added.