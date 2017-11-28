Hash Oil Explosion ‘Could Have Hurt Innocent People’

By Karen Morfitt

DENVER (CBS4) – Investigators believe hash oil is to blame for an explosion that destroyed a garage in north Denver.

Camden Paddock’s home sits behind that garage. She says she was nearly a victim of the explosion on Tuesday.

“You could feel the heat as soon as it came through,” Paddock said.

Her home surveillance cameras caught the moment on video. The brief image shows debris swirling around her car.

“I didn’t know what it was exactly. I thought a semi was coming through the wall,” Paddock said.

She was outside cleaning out the front seat of her car when she says the force of the explosion was so great it pushed her into the steering wheel.

“You could see debris all over the alley, and the closet came through the garage door,” she said.

Denver fire crews were quick to respond and worked into the night to stabilize the building, while police combed the scene for evidence.

A growing number of illegal operations and the dangers associated with them prompted lawmakers to make this offense a felony.

Denver fire Capt. Greg Pixley says the two people inside the garage were taken to the hospital with burn injuries.

“It could have been far more devastating had this explosion been more significant. It could of hurt innocent people,” Pixley said.

Paddock knows that could have been her or worse. Any other day her 3-year-old son would’ve likely been playing in the area of the explosion.

“It’s just lucky that he happened to be taking a nap,” Paddock said. “He would’ve been knocked over for sure.”

