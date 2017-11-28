First Responders Help Make Quilts For Patients Battling Cancer

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado law enforcement agencies teamed up with Aurora’s Center for Active Adults to make quilts for cancer patients at P/SL Medical Center.
The idea came from Officer James Seneca with the Aurora Police Department who himself survived cancer.
He says going through that process helped him realize what other patients might be going through.
“When you’re going through treatments, chemotherapy and radiation, your body gets cold. A lot of aches and pains. So I felt with the quilts, it’d be comforting,” said Seneca.
Denver police along with deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office also helped make quilts.
In all, it took 35 people to make more than 100 quilts that will be distributed to patients across the metro.