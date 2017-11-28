First Responders Help Make Quilts For Patients Battling Cancer

Filed Under: Adams County Sheriff's Office, Aurora Center for Active Adults, Aurora Police Department, Cancer Quilts, Denver Police Department, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado law enforcement agencies teamed up with Aurora’s Center for Active Adults to make quilts for cancer patients at P/SL Medical Center.

firefighter quilts 5vo transfer frame 90 First Responders Help Make Quilts For Patients Battling Cancer

(credit: CBS)

The idea came from Officer James Seneca with the Aurora Police Department who himself survived cancer.

firefighter quilts 5vo transfer frame 243 First Responders Help Make Quilts For Patients Battling Cancer

(credit: CBS)

He says going through that process helped him realize what other patients might be going through.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

firefighter quilts 5sotvo transfer frame 121 First Responders Help Make Quilts For Patients Battling Cancer

Officer James Seneca (credit: CBS)

“When you’re going through treatments, chemotherapy and radiation, your body gets cold. A lot of aches and pains. So I felt with the quilts, it’d be comforting,” said Seneca.

Denver police along with deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office also helped make quilts.

firefighter quilts 5sotvo transfer frame 481 First Responders Help Make Quilts For Patients Battling Cancer

(credit: CBS)

In all, it took 35 people to make more than 100 quilts that will be distributed to patients across the metro.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch