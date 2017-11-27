Unusual Warm Weather Hurting High Country Business

By Matt Kroschel

DILLON, Colo. (CBS4) – The warm weather has not only delayed the openings of some ski resorts, but it’s also affecting other businesses in Dillon.

It’s proving to be detrimental for ice castle artists who started making ice — only to see all that hard work disappear.

“60 degrees is not ideal ice castle weather. Not at all,” said Dan Beck, an artist.

What was a growing ice castle fortress on an acre of land, now mostly flows downhill.

A muddy mess left is behind from several days of unseasonably warm weather in the high country.

“It is frustrating. It’s the weather you can’t control it,” Beck told CBS4.

Sandbags help the minor flooding caused by the heat wave as workers scramble to control what they really can’t.

“It’s the fourth winter in a row I have been a spot that’s been much warmer than the seasonal average,” Beck said.

A cool down is expected to bring some relief soon.

Artists hope to be open in time for Christmas, but all of that depends on what Mother Nature throws our way.

