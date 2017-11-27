Trump Proposes Media Contest For ‘Fake News Trophy’

(CBS4) – President Donald Trump spoke out against what he called “dishonest, corrupt, and/or distorted” media coverage about himself again on Monday.

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

On Saturday, Trump took aim at a new target: CNN’s international programming. His evening tweet tarred CNN International while also boosting Fox News, the president’s favored organization.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

A few minutes later, CNN’s public relations department fired back: “It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world. That’s yours. Our job is to report the news.”

Trump’s broadside against CNN is drawing ire from journalists who say he misunderstands the very purpose of news coverage.

“This is another way that Trump recklessly hurts us in the world,” said Baltimore Sun media critic David Zurawik on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday.

From time to time, throughout Trump’s presidency, there have been these flashpoints — periods where he tweets insults at the national news media, advising his supporters not to believe what they read and hear.

The reactions follow a predictable pattern.

Fox’s Laura Ingraham, for example, played along with Trump’s idea for a “fake news” contest: “This is really funny. From your favorite host (me).”

The BBC’s Katty Kay called it “the reality TV show presidency in action.”

Trump critics were absolutely scathing.

Podcaster Ana Marie Cox may have had the best response of them: She wrote, “I still can’t believe this is real life.”

