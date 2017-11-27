COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Aqib Talib & Michael Crabtree Suspended For Two Games Each

Filed Under: Aqib Talib, Broncos Raiders Fight, Denver Broncos, Michael Crabtree, Oakland Raiders

DENVER (CBS4) – The punishment is now in for Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib for his actions during the game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

gettyimages 879748396 Aqib Talib & Michael Crabtree Suspended For Two Games Each

Michael Crabtree #15 of the Oakland Raiders fights with Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos in their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. Both players were ejected from the game. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Michael Signora, Vice President of Communications for the NFL, tweeted Monday night that Talib and Crabtree will each be suspended for two games for “violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.”

gettyimages 879743064 Aqib Talib & Michael Crabtree Suspended For Two Games Each

Michael Crabtree #15 of the Oakland Raiders has his helmet pulled off during a fight with Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos in their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. Both players were ejected from the game. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

A letter sent to Crabtree sent from NFL Vice President of Football Operations, Jon Runyan, stated in part:

“First, you punched a Broncos opponent Chris Harris in the midsection, resulting in him being removed from the game. Then, on the subsequent play, you blocked a different Broncos opponent (Aqib Talib) into the sidelines beyond the yellow media border, well after the play was over.”

Runyan also sent a letter to Talib. It reads in part:

“First, while competing on the field of play, you deliberately ripped your opponents chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him. Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity.”

Crabtree is suspended from the Giants and Chiefs games, while Talib will sit out the games against the Dolphins and Jets.

Last December, Talib avoided a fine after he fought Titans receiver Harry Douglas one play after Douglas’ low block on cornerback Chris Harris Jr.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch