Aqib Talib & Michael Crabtree Suspended For Two Games Each

DENVER (CBS4) – The punishment is now in for Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib for his actions during the game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Michael Signora, Vice President of Communications for the NFL, tweeted Monday night that Talib and Crabtree will each be suspended for two games for “violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and unnecessary roughness rules.”

A letter sent to Crabtree sent from NFL Vice President of Football Operations, Jon Runyan, stated in part:

“First, you punched a Broncos opponent Chris Harris in the midsection, resulting in him being removed from the game. Then, on the subsequent play, you blocked a different Broncos opponent (Aqib Talib) into the sidelines beyond the yellow media border, well after the play was over.”

Runyan also sent a letter to Talib. It reads in part:

“First, while competing on the field of play, you deliberately ripped your opponents chain from his neck just as you did last year when you played against him. Then, when the two of you went to the ground after a subsequent play, you aggressively removed his helmet and threw it in his direction, endangering him and various sideline personnel in the near vicinity.”

Here's Aqib Talib's take on yesterday's fight with Crabtree. "I came out there to play football. He came out there on this extra stuff…it's unfortunate. I wish it didn't happen." @CBSDenver #4Broncos pic.twitter.com/k6j4c9dOH8 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) November 27, 2017

Crabtree is suspended from the Giants and Chiefs games, while Talib will sit out the games against the Dolphins and Jets.

Last December, Talib avoided a fine after he fought Titans receiver Harry Douglas one play after Douglas’ low block on cornerback Chris Harris Jr.