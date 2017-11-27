COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Children Volunteer To Help Those Suffering Around The World

DENVER (CBS4)– Children are coming together to help other children this holiday season.

The group “Samaritan’s Purse” launched a project called “Operation Christmas Child” which will help children around the world. Those children area suffering from war, disease, poverty and disaster, including young hurricane victims in the Caribbean.

Thousands of volunteers helped prepare colorfully-wrapped shoe boxes filled with school supplies, hygiene items and toys. Each gift will include the message “You are loved and not forgotton!”

Children gathered to help organize the boxes on Monday in hopes of sending out 730,000 gifts to children around the world. The final goal is to reach 12 million children.

