Pilot Blames Xcel Energy For 2015 Plane Crash

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A pilot says Xcel Energy is to blame for a strange crash on Interstate 70 in Mesa County.
The crash is now the center of a lawsuit.
Brian Evans was flying in De Beque Canyon in 2015 when his plane hit power lines.
One of the cables ended up hitting a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle is now suing.
In response to the lawsuit, Evans said it was Xcel Energy who is at fault.
The Federal Aviation Administration has since revoked Evans’ pilot’s license.
The agency says he flew his jet less than 500 feet above the canyon.