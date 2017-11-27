COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Pilot Blames Xcel Energy For 2015 Plane Crash

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A pilot says Xcel Energy is to blame for a strange crash on Interstate 70 in Mesa County.

co canyon jet joyride 6vo transfer frame 31 Pilot Blames Xcel Energy For 2015 Plane Crash

The crash is now the center of a lawsuit.

Brian Evans was flying in De Beque Canyon in 2015 when his plane hit power lines.

co canyon jet joyride 6vo transfer frame 291 Pilot Blames Xcel Energy For 2015 Plane Crash

One of the cables ended up hitting a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle is now suing.

co canyon jet joyride 6vo transfer frame 460 Pilot Blames Xcel Energy For 2015 Plane Crash

In response to the lawsuit, Evans said it was Xcel Energy who is at fault.

The Federal Aviation Administration has since revoked Evans’ pilot’s license.

co canyon jet joyride 6vo transfer frame 173 Pilot Blames Xcel Energy For 2015 Plane Crash

The agency says he flew his jet less than 500 feet above the canyon.

