Latest Forecast: More Record Heat Before A Chance For Snow!

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday will be the ninth day in a row with far above normal temperatures in Denver and around most of Colorado. On Sunday we broke a record with 74° in Denver (the old record was 72° set in 1998). The record on Monday (November 27) is 74° last set in 1950. We should break that by around lunchtime.

Other than the unusual heat, Monday will be dry but we will see increasing clouds throughout the day as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Winds will be gusty at times as the front moves in our direction. Gusts could reach 30 mph at times Monday afternoon which has prompted a Red Flag Warning trough 6 p.m. Monday for areas south and southeast of the metro area. The combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity, and dry soil will create critical danger for wildfires in these areas.

The cold front will pass over Denver and the Front Range Monday evening causing dramatically colder air to invade for Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 40s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins which will seem chilly but is very close to normal for late November.

Moisture is limited and therefore the front will have a difficult time producing precipitation. Nevertheless, we have a chance for light cold rain starting around midnight Monday night. Then a chance for light snow will develop and continue through the morning commute. No accumulation is expected in Denver but up to 1″ is possible over the central and southern mountains (south of I-70). The “bulls eye” for snow in Colorado will be south of Pueblo where up to 5″ are possible around Walsenburg and south toward Raton Pass.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.