Fire Breaks Out In Open Space Near Apartments

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters put out a wildfire that broke out very close to some apartments in Centennial — and helped one very tiny “resident.”

The fire broke out in some open space in the 6800 block of South Ivy Way Monday afternoon.

South Metro Firefighters are battling a wildland interface fire in the 6800 block of South Ivy Way. One apartment building was threatened, no injuries reported, unknown cause at this point. pic.twitter.com/ePaWetA2Ey — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 27, 2017

Firefighters got the flames under control but said it was a “close call.”

“Leaves in the gutters of the building were smoking from flying embers,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

Update – 6853 S. Ivy Way, Incident is under control and a close call, leaves in the gutters of the building were smoking from flying embers. 0.23 acres of vegetation burned, no structural damage or injuries. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/fe7xSTizrn — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 27, 2017

Once they’d made sure the building was safe, they tended to a rodent who escaped the flames but was “exhausted and covered in soot.”

Exhausted and covered in soot, this little South Metro resident escaped the fire without injuries but needed a helping hand. After some water and careful placement back in the open space his day vastly improved. pic.twitter.com/vZUOB8ew8L — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 27, 2017

Officials joked that the rodent is not suspected of starting the fire.

The actual cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday afternoon.