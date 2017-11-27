COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos guard Max Garcia. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Fire Breaks Out In Open Space Near Apartments

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters put out a wildfire that broke out very close to some apartments in Centennial — and helped one very tiny “resident.”

The fire broke out in some open space in the 6800 block of South Ivy Way Monday afternoon.

Firefighters got the flames under control but said it was a “close call.”

“Leaves in the gutters of the building were smoking from flying embers,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

Once they’d made sure the building was safe, they tended to a rodent who escaped the flames but was “exhausted and covered in soot.”

Officials joked that the rodent is not suspected of starting the fire.

The actual cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday afternoon.

