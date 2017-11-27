Denver Shatters All-Time Heat Record For November

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver broke one heat record on Sunday and shattered another one on Monday.

The temperature at Denver-DIA reached 79° at 12:24 p.m.,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

“This establishes a record for this date exceeding 74° in 1950 & 1903.”

Update: Denver's official temperature has now reached 79°! We have already smashed the previous record for 11/27 and we're just one away from breaking the all-time record for November. Certainly possible we do that in the next hour. #4wx #cowx @ChrisCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 @DaveAgCBS pic.twitter.com/GPUerq4pDl — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) November 27, 2017

“Denver’s all time record high for November is 80° set on the 8th of 2006 and the 16th of 2016,” the NWS stated.

By 1:15 p.m., the temperature was up to 81°, breaking the record for the all-time warmest temperature in Denver in November.

Denver has now officially reached 81°. We have broken the record for the all-time warmest temperature in November in Denver. And as of 1pm, Denver is the warmest major city in the country including Phoenix and Miami. #4wx #cowx @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/zm9obEfOee — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) November 27, 2017

Monday is our 9th day in a row with far above normal temperatures in Denver.

The heat wave really started on Thanksgiving with 72°.

Then Monday we set a record with 74° and we should set another record today with 76°!