Denver Shatters All-Time Heat Record For November

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver broke one heat record on Sunday and shattered another one on Monday.

The temperature at Denver-DIA reached 79° at 12:24 p.m.,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

“This establishes a record for this date exceeding 74° in 1950 & 1903.”

“Denver’s all time record high for November is 80° set on the 8th of 2006 and the 16th of 2016,” the NWS stated.

By 1:15 p.m., the temperature was up to 81°, breaking the record for the all-time warmest temperature in Denver in November.

Monday is our 9th day in a row with far above normal temperatures in Denver.

gettyimages 862516260 Denver Shatters All Time Heat Record For November

FILE PHOTO: Denver Skyline reflected by Sloans Lake on October 17, 2017 photographed from Sheridan and 20th street. (Photo by John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The heat wave really started on Thanksgiving with 72°.

Then Monday we set a record with 74° and we should set another record today with 76°!

