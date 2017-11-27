Denver Shatters All-Time Heat Record For November

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver broke one heat record on Sunday and shattered another one on Monday.
The temperature at Denver-DIA reached 79° at 12:24 p.m.,” the National Weather Service tweeted.
“This establishes a record for this date exceeding 74° in 1950 & 1903.”
“Denver’s all time record high for November is 80° set on the 8th of 2006 and the 16th of 2016,” the NWS stated.
By 1:15 p.m., the temperature was up to 81°, breaking the record for the all-time warmest temperature in Denver in November.
Monday is our 9th day in a row with far above normal temperatures in Denver.
The heat wave really started on Thanksgiving with 72°.
Then Monday we set a record with 74° and we should set another record today with 76°!