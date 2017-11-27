Police Search For 2 In Liquor Store Robbery

DENVER (CBS4)– Police are hoping someone recognizes the men wanted in a liquor store robbery earlier this month.
Police say two men wearing hoodies walked into John’s Liquor Store located at 1816 E. Colfax Ave. about 10:26 p.m. on Nov. 17. The suspects had handguns and demanded money from the employee.
The first suspect has been described as a black male, 20-30 years old, 5-foot-9, medium build, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white gloves and white athletic shoes.
The second suspect has been described as a black male, 20-30 yeas old, 6-foot, thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white gloves and black and white athletic shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.