CSU, CU, DU Volleyball Teams Selected To NCAA Tournament

DENVER (CBS4) – Teams from three Colorado universities were selected Sunday night to compete in the 2017 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

Colorado, Colorado State, and University of Denver squads all play Friday in the first round.

CSU heads to Palo Alto, California, where No.3 seed Stanford hosts a regional.  The 28-3 Rams, ranked 23rd in the country and making their 23rd consecutive appearance in the tournament, play the 21-11 Wolverines from the University of Michigan at 5:30 p.m.MDT. CSU defeated Michigan in straight sets earlier this season in Fort Collins.

The winner of the CSU-Michigan bout takes on either Stanford or California State-Bakersfield.

The Colorado Lady Buffs will play in Waco, Texas, in a series of matches hosted by the University of Baylor.

CU confronts 23-5 James Madison, the winners of the Colonial Athletic Association conference championship, at 3:30 p.m.MDT.

The winner of that bout faces either 23-6 Baylor or 23-8 Miami of Ohio.

Colorado finished fifth in the Pac-12 Conference regular season.

The University of Denver, the 25-14 Summit League Champions, takes on the 21st-ranked Cal-Poly Mustangs at 6:30 p.m. in Los Angeles. No. 19 UCLA hosts their regional and plays Austin Peay in the other first-round contest.

DU has played in the last four NCAA tournaments, but has not played Cal-Poly since 2009.

This year marks the resumption of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship tournament which was previously held 1989-1995.

The University of Wyoming is among the 32 teams invited and faces Texas Christian at 3 p.m. MDT Thursday in Denton, Texas.

