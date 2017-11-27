Child Found Unresponsive After Being Reported Missing

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A young child who was reported missing in Larimer County Monday was later found unresponsive and rushed to the hospital.
Deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the 1500 block of West Highway 34, near Drake, Monday morning.
The child was found east of the residence about 30 minutes after the initial call. CPR was started on the child and the child was rushed to the hospital.
Investigators couldn’t provide the exact age but say the child is younger than 5.
There is only preliminary information available right now because there is no cellphone service in the area.
This portion of the canyon is under heavy construction from the 2013 flooding and access is only given to residents.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.