One Of The Oldest Andean Bears Passes Away At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs announced the passing of one of its Andean bears.
They say Rosie, a 28-year-old bear, passed away from declining health.
Zoo officials say they noticed a change in Rosie’s behavior on Thanksgiving Day. The performed some tests and gave Rosie some medication, and say test results strongly suggest cancer.
Rosie spent seven years at the zoo. There are only four other Andean bears, also known as spectacled bears, in North America.
The zoo says Rosie was one of the oldest of her species in that region.
The species is considered vulnerable in the wild by the IUCN Red List.