Paxton Lynch Gets First Start Of Season As Broncos Quarterback

By Michael Spencer

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS4)– Paxton Lynch took the field as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

It’s the second time the Broncos have made a change at quarterback this season.

“This is our third quarterback this season. That’s not a good thing,” Coach Vance Joseph said.

Lynch takes over for Brock Osweiler, who replaced Trevor Siemian as the starting quarterback in Week 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Osweiler went 0-3 as the starter.

“It’s going to be his third NFL start. It won’t be perfect, but again, we have to coach him to the point where he can be efficient with the offense,” Joseph said.

Lynch was drafted by the Broncos in the first round of the 2016 draft.

He played in three games his rookie year and started two of them.

He went 1-1 as a starter and finished the season with 497 yards and two touchdowns. He also had one interception and two fumbles.

Lynch, who was hurt in the Broncos preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, was active for the first time this season in Week 11, in a 20-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Broncos (3-7) have lost six in a row and Joseph fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy on Monday, replacing him with Bill Musgrave , who helped guide Derek Carr as Oakland’s offensive coordinator the last two seasons.

