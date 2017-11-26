Woman Hospitalized After House Fire

BENNETT, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman was hospitalized with second-degree burns after a fire broke out at a home in Bennett Sunday.
The woman was injured while trying to put out the fire, according to officials with the Bennett-Watkins Fire District.
One side of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
The woman lived in the house with two teenagers and also reportedly ran a business out of the home.
Firefighters went inside and gathered some personal belongings for the family. It’s not clear if or when the family will be able to go back inside the home.
Officials said hot ashes from the fire place were put outside and flared up. While the woman was trying to put out the flames, the ashes got knocked over into the gas cans and fed more fuel to the fire, officials said.