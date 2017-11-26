3 Players Thrown Out Of Broncos-Raiders Game After Brawl

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS4) – Three players were thrown out of the game after a brawl broke out between members of the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

gettyimages 879748396 3 Players Thrown Out Of Broncos Raiders Game After Brawl

OAKLAND, CA – NOVEMBER 26: Michael Crabtree #15 of the Oakland Raiders fights with Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos in their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. Both players were ejected from the game. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was thrown out along with Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and guard Gabe Jackson.

Talib and Crabtree got into a scuffle that quickly turned into a full-scale brawl on the field and on the sidelines.

Jackson was thrown out for pushing a referee.

gettyimages 879748586 3 Players Thrown Out Of Broncos Raiders Game After Brawl

OAKLAND, CA – NOVEMBER 26: Officials confer after a fight between Michael Crabtree #15 of the Oakland Raiders and Aqib Talib #21 of the Denver Broncos during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Oakland, California. Both players were ejected from the game. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

“Multiple flagrant fouls on the play,” the referee called.

Talib and Crabtree have some history.

Talib snapped a chain from around Crabtree’s neck in the final regular-season game of 2016.

Marshawn Lynch attempted to help escort Talib off the field but was stopped by team officials.

