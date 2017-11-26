3 Players Thrown Out Of Broncos-Raiders Game After Brawl

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS4) – Three players were thrown out of the game after a brawl broke out between members of the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib was thrown out along with Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and guard Gabe Jackson.
Talib and Crabtree got into a scuffle that quickly turned into a full-scale brawl on the field and on the sidelines.
Jackson was thrown out for pushing a referee.
“Multiple flagrant fouls on the play,” the referee called.
Talib and Crabtree have some history.
Talib snapped a chain from around Crabtree’s neck in the final regular-season game of 2016.
Marshawn Lynch attempted to help escort Talib off the field but was stopped by team officials.