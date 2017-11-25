Latest Forecast: Record High Temperatures On The Way

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been an unusually warm November across Colorado and that trend is going to continue for at least another three days.
In Denver high temperatures have averaged 7 degrees above normal so far this month.
Outside of occasional bouts of wind and cloud cover it should be dry statewide, although we can’t rule out a few terrain driven snow showers along the Continental Divide.
Highs on Sunday and Monday will reach record territory before we fall back to normal levels on Tuesday as a cold front moves through the state.
Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.