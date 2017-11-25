Eldora Kicks Off Its Ski Season

NEDERLAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Eldora Mountain Resort cut the ribbon on its 2017-18 ski season Saturday.
Going in, the ski area’s operators hoped to have eight runs available Saturday.
Three lifts were also expected to be running, including the resort’s new $5.5 million Alpenglow chairlift. Alpenglow scoots skiers up the mountain in under five minutes, compared to 12-14 minutes through the two lifts that Alpenglow replaced, according to the resort.
A celebration of the new lift takes place throughout the weekend of December 2nd.