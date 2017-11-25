TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

Filed Under: DAM, Denver Art Museum, Hamilton Building, Local TV, North Building

DENVER (CBS4)– Major construction is about to begin at the Denver Art Museum, and that means much of the art is off display, at least for now.

art museum new building3 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: CBS)

art museum new building wide7 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: CBS)

The North Building closed Sunday and will undergo a major renovation, including the addition of a three-story welcome center.

art museum renovation8 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: CBS)

The museum hosted a free “See You Later, North Building!” party on its last day. It included  rare access to the 7th floor rooftop, normally closed to the public. Many visitors took the opportunity for some final pictures of the Denver skyline from the unique vantage point.

art museum view4 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: CBS)

art museum view of mile high during game 5 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: CBS)

When the building reopens, it’ll have a more public rooftop venue, plus upgraded heating and safety features and electrical and tech improvements.

denver art museum 2 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: Denver Art Museum)

denver art museum 1 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: Denver Art Museum)

There will also be an expanded gallery space for growing collections.

The goal is to have the project finished by the museum’s 50th anniversary in 2021.

An exhibit at the museum highlights the building’s history and plans for the future.

art museum inside last day6 Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

(credit: CBS)

During the closure, the newer Hamilton Building will be open seven days a week. It had normally been closed on Mondays.

 

RELATED: Bubble Wrap Bonanza: Museum Wraps Up Treasures For A Remodel

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch