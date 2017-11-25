Last Look At Denver Art Museum Ahead Of Major Renovations

DENVER (CBS4)– Major construction is about to begin at the Denver Art Museum, and that means much of the art is off display, at least for now.
The North Building closed Sunday and will undergo a major renovation, including the addition of a three-story welcome center.
The museum hosted a free “See You Later, North Building!” party on its last day. It included rare access to the 7th floor rooftop, normally closed to the public. Many visitors took the opportunity for some final pictures of the Denver skyline from the unique vantage point.
When the building reopens, it’ll have a more public rooftop venue, plus upgraded heating and safety features and electrical and tech improvements.
There will also be an expanded gallery space for growing collections.
The goal is to have the project finished by the museum’s 50th anniversary in 2021.
An exhibit at the museum highlights the building’s history and plans for the future.
During the closure, the newer Hamilton Building will be open seven days a week. It had normally been closed on Mondays.
