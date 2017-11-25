CSU Volleyball Wins 14th Conference Title

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State University women’s volleyball team claimed its 14th Mountain West Conference Championship following a victory Saturday over University of California-Davis.
CSU defeated the Aggies, a non-conference opponent, 25-18, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18.
CSU has won the MWC’s regular season championship eight of the last nine seasons. This year, the Rams outpaced the competition with a 28-3 overall mark. Conference runners-up Wyoming and Boise State finished with 17-13 records.
The Rams, ranked No. 23 nationally, now await a post-season opponent to be named Sunday evening by the NCAA.