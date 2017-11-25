TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

CSU Volleyball Wins 14th Conference Title

Filed Under: Colorado State University, Fort Collins, NCAA, University of California-Davis, Volleyball

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State University women’s volleyball team claimed its 14th Mountain West Conference Championship following a victory Saturday over University of California-Davis.

CSU defeated the Aggies, a non-conference opponent, 25-18, 25-18, 27-29, 25-18.

CSU has won the MWC’s regular season championship eight of the last nine seasons.  This year, the Rams outpaced the competition with a 28-3 overall mark. Conference runners-up Wyoming and Boise State finished with 17-13 records.

The Rams, ranked No. 23 nationally, now await a post-season opponent to be named Sunday evening by the NCAA.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

FANTASY FOOTBALL
Together 4 Colorado
CBS4 INVESTIGATES

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch