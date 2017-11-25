Broncos Move Kyle Peko To Active Roster

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos armed their interior defense with a second Peko in advance of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.
Kyle Peko, cousin to starting Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko, was signed to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.
Kyle Peko is a 305-pound, second-year nose tackle from Oregon State University who was signed by the Broncos in May of 2016 as a college free agent. He’s played on the team’s practice squad both years, seeing action in one game in 2016 and another — the team’s against Dallas — this season.
Domata Peko was signed prior to this season, his 12th, from the Cincinnati Bengals.
Kyle wears No. 90, Domata No. 94.