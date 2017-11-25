TOY DRIVE: Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver this holiday season! (Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive)

Broncos Move Kyle Peko To Active Roster

DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos armed their interior defense with a second Peko in advance of Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Kyle Peko, cousin to starting Broncos nose tackle Domata Peko, was signed to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Kyle Peko (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Kyle Peko is a 305-pound, second-year nose tackle from Oregon State University who was signed by the Broncos in May of 2016 as a college free agent. He’s played on the team’s practice squad both years, seeing action in one game in 2016 and another — the team’s against Dallas — this season.

Domata Peko was signed prior to this season, his 12th, from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nose tackle Domata Peko of the Denver Broncos reacts after making a defensive stop against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17 in Denver. (credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Kyle wears No. 90, Domata No. 94.

 

 

